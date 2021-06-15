Advertisement

New simulation room at SVSU to make big impact for nursing students

By Colton Cichoracki
Updated: 4 hours ago
KOCHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A new simulation room and mannequin at Saginaw Valley State University is expected to make a big impact for nursing students.

The new room is called the Covenant Health Care Simulation Room and was created by a gift given to the university by the hospital. The room is located in the Crystal M. Lange College of Health and Human Services building.

Inside it is a new state-of-the-art simulation mannequin called Anne. It is a life-like mannequin that students will be able to use to learn more and practice the skills they learned in the classroom.

“The students are able to perform numerous procedures on her, as well as practicing in the science of stimulation where they actually go through a scenario with her but also providing those skills,” said Adrienne Galbraith, a simulation educator at SVSU.

Gailbraith said that the mannequin has human-like skin, can move, and has articulating joints. It can also make heart, lung, and even bowel sounds as well.

The mannequin is expected to make a big impact on students’ education at SVSU.

“It has been proven through evidence and research that simulation helps to improve patient safety and helps outcomes with students as well,” Galbraith said. “[It] helps to increase their confidence and it also helps them with their critical thinking.”

In the first public event since before the pandemic, members from SVSU and Covenant HealthCare gathered to dedicate the room on Tuesday.

Covenant HealthCare President and CEO, Ed Bruff, and SVSU President Donald Bachand were both in attendance and spoke at the event.

The dedication came as the medical field continues to be in the national spotlight because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The work nurses and doctors have been doing during the pandemic has helped inspire more students to want to study nursing.

SVSU’s Dean of College of Health and Human Services, Judith Ruland, said that they’ve see interest in the university’s nursing program grow during the pandemic.

“The interest in nursing is going up and that’s very important because for years, we’ve been predicting that there would be a nursing shortage in 2020,” she said.

With everything that happened during the pandemic, this new interest in nursing programs is a bright spot Ruland said.

“A hidden treasure from a very bad situation,” she said.

Once they hit the market, new pediatric mannequins will also be purchased using the gift from Covenant HealthCare.

“These are vulnerable patients in real and so fi you know, me as a parent, I don’t necessarily want a nursing student doing skills on my child,” Galbraith said. “But if we can get them prepared with the simulation experience, working with an actual pediatric simulator so they can see what’s different.”

More information about SVSU’s nursing program can be found here.

