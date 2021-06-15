Police report gives new details in domestic incident at home of Saginaw’s superintendent

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - We have new details tonight in a domestic situation that resulted in the arrest of the Saginaw Schools superintendent.

The incident occurred on the night of June 6th after police were called to his home.

The prosecutor’s office declined to issue any criminal charges in the case.

We obtained the Saginaw police report through the Freedom of Information Act.

It was around 7:30 that Sunday night when police arrived at the house to investigate a domestic assault complaint at the home of Dr. Ramont Roberts.

Two Saginaw Police officers arrived at the home and the 49-year-old woman who lives with Saginaw Schools superintendent Ramont Roberts told police the two were separated but living together. We are not identifying the woman.

She told police Roberts was having a lock changed on a door inside the home when Roberts started physically trying to move her out of the way, grabbing her arms and throwing her into the wall.

She told police she wanted to press charges.

Officers noted marks on her arms.

Once taken to jail, Roberts told police the woman had bitten him during the scuffle. When asked why he didn’t report that at the home, he said he was “not trying to go that route.”

Roberts was released from jail several hours later when the prosecutor’s office decided not to charge him, citing insufficient evidence.

Just days after the incident, the Saginaw Public Schools Board of Education put their support behind Roberts, giving him an immediate three percent raise and extended his contract for one more year through 2024.

The district is in the process of building a new high school and elementary school after voters approved a $100 million bond project.

We talked with Roberts today, but he didn’t want to comment further on the matter and school board president Charles Coleman said he had no comment as well.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.