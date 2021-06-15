Republic Services struggles to keep up with waste removal in several Mid Michigan communities

KAWKAWLIN TOWSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) -(06/15/21)-<”These two dumpsters have been here three days and one was full and the other was three quarters full this morning,” said towship supervisor, Sam Davison.

The dumpsters are only a temporary solution to an ongoing problem for Kawkawlin Township- who like so many other communities in Mid Michigan right now-- are dealing with delays in trash, recycling and yard waste pickups by Republic Services.

“When this first started, he thought he could resolve the problem sooner so I kind of let it slide. But then once we got the last week it was beyond the point of slight let’s fix it,” Davison said.

Nearly 1800 residents in the township pay for and rely on a service that currently isn’t a reliable one. Township supervisor Sam Davison says they are doing what they can to help ease the problem.

“To help our people here in Kawkawlin, we got these large recyclable dumpsters here for them to bring the recyclable to it, and, and then the yard waste dumpsters. Further down here, problem resolved by the first part of July. And I guess basically what I’m telling the people at the township is that these dumpsters will remain until we resolve the problem,” Davisson said.

He says Republic has told the township delays are due to lack of drivers---

“He vowed that he would pick up the trash but he said the recyclables and the yard waste was going to be a problem until he resolved this truck driver problem with the CDLs,” he said.

Davison says the township signed a new contract with Republic Services in January. And they will wait it out for as long they can.

“I need the problem resolved and then we would talk to them. If this only takes 6 weeks, ok. if it takes 6 months, I don’t know how bad this CDL driver problem is going get,” Davison said.

ABC 12 reached out to Republic Services several times about this ongoing issue, we are still waiting to hear back.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.