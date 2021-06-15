Advertisement

Smokey Bear arrives in Mio to warn about fire danger

The new sign will greet drivers on M-72
Drivers travelling east on M-72 from Grayling to Mio will now be greeted by Smokey Bear and the...
Drivers travelling east on M-72 from Grayling to Mio will now be greeted by Smokey Bear and the current fire danger rating.
By Matt Barbour
Updated: 9 hours ago
OSCODA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Smokey Bear will now greet drivers traveling east on M-72 from Grayling to Mio to warn them of the current fire danger.

The USDA Forest Service and Tri-town Volunteer Fire Department partnered to install the new sign.

“We work together suppressing wildfires, so its’s only natural we work together to suppress the spark,” said Zone Fire Management Officer John Norton-Jensen, for the Huron-Manistee National Forests.

The leading causes of wildfires in the Huron-Manistee National Forests are debris burning, powerlines, and abandoned campfires.

The Forest Service says a second sign will be installed soon in Iosco County at the Oscoda Volunteer Fire Department on US-23.

