State Democrats push for Committee to explore MI connection to Insurrection

The resolution was introduced during session Tuesday.
By Ann Pierret
Updated: 3 hours ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (6/15/2021) - On January 6th, a rally in support of then-President Donald Trump turned deadly. Thousands of people stormed the U.S. Capitol building, forcing lawmakers to go into lock down.

In Washington, D.C., Congress wasn’t able to get a bi-partisan investigation into the insurrection. Lawmakers in Michigan are hoping that won’t be the case here.

It’s been a little over five months since those images at the U.S. Capitol building terrified the nation. We know Michiganders traveled to D.C. and some were criminally charged for their role in the Insurrection.

Were there any warning signs they’d be a part of one of the most violent terrorist attacks in our country’s history?

Democratic state lawmakers want answers.

Tuesday, with the State’s Democratic House Leader, Flint’s own Senator Jim Ananich introduced a resolution to create a bipartisan committee to determine Michiganders’ role in the attack at our nation’s Capitol in January.

If approved, it’ll be made up of six State Representatives and six State Senators, chosen by their leadership from both sides of the aisle.

“We have had members of our chambers who brought false electors to the Capitol steps to slow the peaceful transfer of power. We’ve had legislators - 15 - who joined a lawsuit to overturn the 2020 Presidential election. We have seen members participate with and encourage militia members on their messaging. We know that there are a lot of questions that need to be answered,” explained House Democratic Leader Donna Lasinski.

Rep. Lasinski says the Joint Select Committee will have the power to issue subpoenas and examine records to get the answers they need.

She suggested armed protestors storming Michigan’s capitol in April 2020 may have been a “dress rehearsal” for the Insurrection several months later.

Because Congress failed to create a similar committee at the national level, she and Senator Ananich said it’s on the state lawmakers to step up and investigate. They’d like to prevent a similar attack from ever happening again.

“Some of that paranoia and fear as to our public is still there, right, so we need to make sure we get to the bottom of what’s, what’s fomenting that and how to give people accurate information so they can trust all of our democratic processes of getting in particularly our elections but also the institutions that house state legislatures all across this country,” Sen. Ananich said.

Both lawmakers made it clear the State’s Republican leaders have been briefed. They’re hopeful they’ll step up and agree to the creation of the committee.

Sen. Ananich added that he’s hopeful, if approved, the committee will also be able to take a look at any security issues at Michigan’s Capitol building. When tours are able to resume, he said students, staff members, lawmakers and all visitors should feel safe when they come to their capital.

