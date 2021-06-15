Advertisement

Using art to help children heal

New therapy room opens at Voices for Children in Flint
By Angie Hendershot
Updated: 23 hours ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (06/14/2021) - Art is powerful. With each sketch, brush stroke or splash of color - it creates something.

It’s about expressing yourself. And the beauty is art can tell a story, even when words fail.

As our Angie Hendershot show us, thanks to a new therapy room, children in Genesee County who have been through the unthinkable - are now using art to heal.

