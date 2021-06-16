Advertisement

Abuse victims to seek school action on Schembechler’s legacy

Some former U of M football players announced a press conference set for Wednesday.
Schembechler Hall on the University of Michigan Campus in Ann Arbor, Mich., is shown May 14,...
Schembechler Hall on the University of Michigan Campus in Ann Arbor, Mich., is shown May 14, 2021. The building is named after legendary football coach Bo Shembechler. A report released Tuesday, May 11, 2021, about the stunning lack of action at the University of Michigan while a rogue doctor, Robert Anderson, was sexually assaulting hundreds of young men has pointed an unflattering light at one of the school's giants, the late football coach Bo Schembechler, whose bronze statue stands on campus. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Associated Press and Christine Winter
Updated: 5 hours ago
DETROIT (AP with Christine Winter) - (6/16/21) - Former University of Michigan football players and others who say they were sexually abused by a now-deceased team doctor are expected to call for action by the University of Michigan’s board as the legacy of the school’s gridiron coach is being questioned over what he knew.

The group has planned a news conference Wednesday in Ann Arbor - a day before Michigan regents are to hold a regularly scheduled meeting. No action items involving former head coach Bo Schembechler, Dr. Robert E. Anderson or litigation against the school by abuse victims were listed on the agenda.

Hundreds of men allegedly were abused by Anderson during his nearly four decades working for the university.

The press conference was scheduled to start at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

