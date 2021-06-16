Claressa Shields honored as part of Flint Juneteenth celebrations

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (6/15/2021) - Flint-native, boxer, and new MMA champion Claressa Shields will be celebrated by the city of Flint this weekend.

The events are part of the city’s weekend long Juneteenth celebration. This year marks the first time Juneteenth has been an official holiday in the City of Flint.

Shields will serve as the grand marshal for the Champions Parade. The parade will start at noon on Saturday in front of Flint City Hall and head north to Berston Field House. Shields as well as other Flint champions will be honored, including other athletes and community leaders. The event will also honor healthcare workers for their heroic efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Juneteenth is a celebration of African-American freedom and heritage. Celebrated nationwide on June 19, it commemorates the day in 1865 when slaves in Galveston, Texas, were freed, more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation.

The city has released a schedule of events:

Black Wall Street, featuring Flint’s strong entrepreneurial spirit and black-owned businesses.

3 p.m. - 6 p.m. Friday, June 18, at Berston Field House, 3300 N. Saginaw St.

The vendor fair will also take place Saturday and Sunday.

Traditional Juneteenth Celebration Celebrating

Black Liberation: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. Friday, June 18, at Sloan Museum and Longway Planetarium.

Champions Parade, a part of the Citywide Juneteenth Weekend

Noon Saturday, June 19, starting in front of Flint City Hall and proceeds north on Saginaw Street to Berston Field House.

Juneteenth Fun Fair, featuring educational exhibits, food, bounce houses and fun for the whole family

1 p.m. - 6 p.m. Saturday, June 19, at Berston Field House.

Black Buckham Juneteenth Festival

1 p.m. - 9 p.m. Saturday, June 19, in Buckham Alley, downtown Flint.

Kerale C. Presents Juneteenth Festival

4 p.m. - 8 p.m. Saturday, June 19, in Brush Park, downtown Flint.

Traditional Juneteenth Celebration Celebrating Black Liberation Parade

Marshaling starts at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, June 19, at Max Brandon Park.

Gospel Festival, featuring praise and purpose

3 p.m. - 6 p.m. Sunday, June 20, at Riverbank Park next to Riverfront Banquet Center, downtown Flint.

