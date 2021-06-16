Advertisement

Claressa Shields honored as part of Flint Juneteenth celebrations

(WJRT)
By Matt Franklin
Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (6/15/2021) - Flint-native, boxer, and new MMA champion Claressa Shields will be celebrated by the city of Flint this weekend.

The events are part of the city’s weekend long Juneteenth celebration. This year marks the first time Juneteenth has been an official holiday in the City of Flint.

Shields will serve as the grand marshal for the Champions Parade. The parade will start at noon on Saturday in front of Flint City Hall and head north to Berston Field House. Shields as well as other Flint champions will be honored, including other athletes and community leaders. The event will also honor healthcare workers for their heroic efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Juneteenth is a celebration of African-American freedom and heritage. Celebrated nationwide on June 19, it commemorates the day in 1865 when slaves in Galveston, Texas, were freed, more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation.

The city has released a schedule of events:

Black Wall Street, featuring Flint’s strong entrepreneurial spirit and black-owned businesses.

3 p.m. - 6 p.m. Friday, June 18, at Berston Field House, 3300 N. Saginaw St.

The vendor fair will also take place Saturday and Sunday.

Traditional Juneteenth Celebration Celebrating

Black Liberation: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. Friday, June 18, at Sloan Museum and Longway Planetarium.

Champions Parade, a part of the Citywide Juneteenth Weekend

Noon Saturday, June 19, starting in front of Flint City Hall and proceeds north on Saginaw Street to Berston Field House.

Juneteenth Fun Fair, featuring educational exhibits, food, bounce houses and fun for the whole family

1 p.m. - 6 p.m. Saturday, June 19, at Berston Field House.

Black Buckham Juneteenth Festival

1 p.m. - 9 p.m. Saturday, June 19, in Buckham Alley, downtown Flint.

Kerale C. Presents Juneteenth Festival

4 p.m. - 8 p.m. Saturday, June 19, in Brush Park, downtown Flint.

Traditional Juneteenth Celebration Celebrating Black Liberation Parade

Marshaling starts at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, June 19, at Max Brandon Park.

Gospel Festival, featuring praise and purpose

3 p.m. - 6 p.m. Sunday, June 20, at Riverbank Park next to Riverfront Banquet Center, downtown Flint.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

While open carry is legal, police aren't certain these two legally obtained the assault rifles....
Prosecutor ready to pursue padlock for ‘Club Sunoco’ in Flint
A 60-year-old man in Lapeer County is being called a hero for saving a man’s life whose car...
Columbiaville man named hero for saving man’s life after crash
A man wanted for a hit and run crash that led to the dramatic rescue of a 24-year-old woman and...
Hit and run driver apprehended in Flint
Investigators were looking into what sparked the shooting.
Police: Michigan man dies after mass shooting in Texas
Nick Popadich is a teacher at Grand Blanc High School.
Hundreds defend Michigan high school teacher after post on social media

Latest News

Michigan State Capitol Building
Michigan’s credit rating improves as state emerges from pandemic
In order for the City of Flint to get the federal $95-million COVID-19 relief money, the city...
Flint city budget doesn’t include hiring more firefighters, police officers
Flint Fire Department Battles High Turnover
Flint Fire Department Battles High Turnover
Genesee County Circuit Courthouse in downtown Flint
Working through 1300+ case backlog, Prosecutor says plea deals necessary