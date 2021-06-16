Advertisement

Congress designating Pulse massacre site a national memorial

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called for stronger gun safety measures Wednesday as she marked Congress’ passage of legislation designating the site of the deadliest attack on the LGBTQ community in American history as a national memorial.

The bill creates the National Pulse Memorial at the site of the Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, Florida. Five years ago, a gunman killed 49 people and wounded 53 others there.

The Senate voted final congressional approval of the bill last week and President Joe Biden is expected to sign it soon. The site will not be part of the National Park System and the measure forbids federal money from being spent on it.

Pelosi formally signed the bill, a routine procedural step before sending legislation to the White House. That created an opportunity for a photo op with Florida and LGBTQ lawmakers.

Citing background check and other gun measures that have long failed to clear the Senate, Pelosi, D-Calif., said, “It’s really important for survivors to know we are not going away until the job is done.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

While open carry is legal, police aren't certain these two legally obtained the assault rifles....
Prosecutor ready to pursue padlock for ‘Club Sunoco’ in Flint
A 60-year-old man in Lapeer County is being called a hero for saving a man’s life whose car...
Columbiaville man named hero for saving man’s life after crash
Frankenmuth School Board stands behind its High School Football coach at school board meeting...
Frankenmuth school board backs football coach after hazing investigation
Police report gives new details in domestic incident at home of Saginaw’s superintendent
Nick Popadich is a teacher at Grand Blanc High School.
Hundreds defend Michigan high school teacher after post on social media

Latest News

Hundreds of people lined up outside Factory One Wednesday in Flint hopeful -- they can get...
GM Flint Assembly job fair draws large crowd on first day
Detective Chappie Hunter with the San Diego Police Department has been fostering Chloe and has...
Dog fitted with prosthetics adopted by detective who lost leg in crash
Overflowing recycle bin in Mills Township in Midland County.
Republic Services responds to area-wide complaints about delayed waste pick-up
A sign points the way to a check-in area at a coronavirus mass-vaccination site at the former...
Vaccine effort turns into slog as infectious variant spreads
Attorney General Merrick Garland departs after speaking at the Justice Department in...
US ends strict Trump-era asylum rules for violence victims