Difficult transition out of COVID-19 for some older Michiganders

In about two weeks the state health department plans to remove all broad COVID-19 restrictions in Michigan. But some are hesitating getting back out into the world, even though they are fully vaccinated.

55-year-old David Quinn says even though he’s 100% vaccinated, he still plans to limit his exposure for the rest of the summer.

“I don’t go anywhere, but to my doctor’s appointments, to outdoor church and back home,” he said.

Quinn says he has a lung disease that requires him to use an oxygen tank most of the time.

“Those of us with lung ailments and COPD. We want everyone to understand, we still have to be extra careful. So don’t be surprised when you see us distancing ourselves and still wearing masks and following the protocols. We are just trying to survive.”

Flint-area physician Dr. Bobby Mukkamala says a majority of his older patients say they are excited to re-engage with family and friends.

However, he says he’s also seeing a portion of his patients in the senior population nervous and afraid as things return back to normal.

“It’s completely understandable after having lived through this for a year,” said Dr. Mukkamala.

“When somebody says, you know, I don’t want to go out, even though I’m vaccinated, because I don’t want to die. That’s something that the data shows… the chances of that happening are probably less than the chances of you getting in your car and going down to the local pharmacy and getting into a fatal car accident.”

The ear, nose and throat doctor says it’s important to have a conversation and to hear about the concerns someone might have and to back it up with data.

“Try to get them to the understanding of the numbers, and therefore a change in their behavior. But it’s not going to be a negative sentiment, it’s not going to be shamed, or ridicule that gets them to that point, it’s going to be sort of raising the bar of the conversation.”

As we continue to re-engage into the community Dr. Mukkamala says there is nothing wrong with continuing to practice COVID-19 safety protocols.

He also says to encourage your friends and neighbors to get vaccinated can help everyone feel more comfortable through community immunity.

Right now Genesee County’s vaccination rate is still below 50%.

