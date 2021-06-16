Examining corporate America’s response to social injustice

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -It was more than a year ago that George Floyd was murdered by the Minneapolis police.

Following his death riots and protests ensued. The cries for justice and transformational change were heard from main street to wall street.

Corporations, organizations and institutions vowed to stand in solidarity with black people and do their part to fight systemic racism.

From McDonalds, to Netflix, to Amazon they were all quick to denounce the murder caught on camera and swift to release statements supporting justice and racial equity.

“I think that what we have seen in the last year is a serious upgrading of the consciousness of the awareness among people about these issues,” said Terry Pruitt, President, Saginaw Chapter NAACP.

General Motors CEO Mary Barra was among business leaders committing to change in the wake of Floyd’s death.

In a letter to employees Barra said “There comes a time when we are compelled to stop diagnosing what is wrong and start advocating for what is right.”

In the letter Barra also tells employees the company will form an inclusion advisory board and commits to inclusion, condemns intolerance and stands up against injustice.

Pruitt says what we are witnessing is a lot of movement in the right direction. “I think the jury, the verdict is still out as to whether not we will see a lot of success,” he said.

After Floyd’s death GM announced its ambition to become the most inclusive company in the world. In June of 2020 they formed an inclusion advisory board. The 11 member board meets quarterly and to date has committed $4 million to organizations that promote inclusion and racial justice.

The company’s Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion officer said GM committed to donating $10 million to organizations that promote inclusion and racial justice.

In a statement, Telva McGruder, the company’s Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer said “We remain committed to our IAB guiding principles (our words, our deeds, our culture). We will continue to build on current alliances and establish new ones to advocate for equality in social justice, education, health care, and economic opportunities for Black and underrepresented communities.

Pruitt has been helping to break down barriers for much of his adult life not only with the NAACP, but he spent 25 years in corporate America working directly with recruitment and diversification efforts.

“The frustrating part is these things get started and truth is an the data suggest they fall apart a short period of time,” Pruitt said.

These types of corporate initiatives are not new, but many lack follow through. Pruitt says there has to be a system of collecting and monitoring the data.

“It’s to see whether or not you are making progress against the goals that you set within the organization.” Otherwise he says, “I think you know it is more talk than it is walk.”

Pruitt admits some progress has been made in the year since George Floyd’s murder, but says racism continues to rise to the surface.

“Certainly we are witnessing a lot more polarization. I think another term I will use is alienation. Certainly overt racist acts are very prevalent,” he said.

In order to see real change we have to boldly confront the issue and be honest with ourselves.

“Anyone who says racism doesn’t exist in this country is certainly not a part of the reality because it does exist,” Pruitt said.

And to eradicate systemic racism from corporate America and society as a whole, Pruitt says it will require that every person becomes an advocate for change. “In the words of Congressman John Lewis when when you see something wrong you have to say something, you have to do something,” he said.

