Fantastic Day!

By Christina Burkhart
Updated: 7 hours ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - What a fantastic weather day ahead! Get outside and enjoy it! High pressure moving down from Canada will keep our skies clear today into tomorrow before the next system moves in. It will also keep winds light and northerly, helping to keep our humidity low.

Today’s highs will be mainly in the mid 70s. A N wind at 5-10mph will keep those in the thumb and along the lakeshore in the mid 60s to around 70 degrees. With a lot of sun today keep the sunscreen handy! UV levels will be in the very high range, so you can get a sunburn on unprotected skin in under 20 minutes.

Tonight we’ll fall back to the mid 40s to around 50 degrees. Winds will turn light and variable under starry skies.

Thursday will begin bright and sunny before a low pressure system and cold front start to move in from the north and west. You’ll notice more clouds to end the day with some spotty showers popping up later in the evening. Scattered showers and storms will stay in the forecast for Friday.

Thursday and Friday will be much warmer than today with temps reaching the mid 80s!

