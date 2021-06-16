Flint painting company supports state using federal unemployment boost as back-to-work incentive

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (06/15/2021) - A growing problem in our state: more and more ‘Help Wanted’ signs are showing up across Mid-Michigan as many local businesses struggle to hire.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer is looking to do something about that, using the federal government’s $300 unemployment bonus check as a back-to-work incentive.

One Flint painting company who says they’ll support any incentive to attract more workers.

The coronavirus pandemic is having an enormous impact on the housing market, and that includes home improvements like painting, but Derek Chatman who owns Chatman’s Painting in Flint says he’s struggling to meet the demand because of a worker shortage.

“I’ve been in business for a while, and I was hoping at this time in my life, I would have enough staffing qualified to go out when somebody calls me, but it hasn’t been that way this year,” Chatman said.

Chatman says he’s working sixteen hour days seven days a week, and even during our interview, his phone was going off.

On Monday, Governor Whitmer announced a plan expanding on federal unemployment funds. A $300 weekly bonus for eligible employees to return to the workforce through September 4.

“This is the win-win-win incentive that we’ve been looking for. Help employers, help people, and help our economy. It works for all of us,” Whitmer said during a press conference on Monday.

For business owners like Chatman, he supports any incentive that will attract more workers.

“I’m looking for anything that’s going to help me in my business to service the people that call me,” Chatman said.

The majority of reactions on social media didn’t feel the same way. Many people voiced their frustrations about never getting an incentive despite working nonstop throughout the pandemic, saying opportunities are plentiful, and people shouldn’t be rewarded for doing the wrong thing.

For some, however, going back to work isn’t an option.

“I can’t. We don’t have daycares. There’s no daycare within an hour here. I’ve gone to Bay City and some of the ones in Saginaw. They’re booked for over three years some of them,” Mary Rahn said.

Governor Whitmer did not say when the program would start, but we expect to have more details later this week.

