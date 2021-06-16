Genesee Land Bank, EPA cleans up asbestos at former funeral home

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The property of a former Brown’s Funeral Home is finally being cleaned up after asbestos was found contaminating the grounds.

The Genesee County Land Bank Authority obtained the property in 2018. Now they’re working with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to clean it up.

The land bank said there is no danger to the surrounding homes. However, people who live nearby said they’re thankful the county and federal government is doing something about it.

“It’s been set on fire several times,” said Ronald Barns-Bey, who lives across the street from the former funeral home.

The former Brown’s Funeral Home has a history of arson.

In 2018 the building foreclosed and the Genesee County Land Bank took over… but the fires never stopped.

Christina Kelly, director of planning and neighborhood revitalization for the Genesee County Land Bank, said, “In November 2020 there was a major fire. That really destroyed the building and obviously the integrity of the building and it was quite a disaster.”

Kelly said when they found signs of asbestos and turned to the EPA.

“They responded immediately and came right to the site, did some investigation just made sure that it was no asbestos flying free and then they got approval to do a removal action on the site,” said Kelly.

Barns-Bey said he’s thankful the land bank is picking up the mess.

“I’m glad that they’re finally doing something about it, it’s an eye soar to the community and it’s a lot of chemical things over there, so I’m glad they’re finally something about this and getting rid of it. And making the neighborhood a little bit better,” said Barns-Bey.

A property that has been hit hard for years, now gets another chance.

Kelly said, “I do feel a sense of hope and opportunity for this site just having the hazard gone is a relief. And I think it will. It’s going to help that whole area.”

The EPA is expected to be finished in July. Then the Genesee County Land Bank will be able to safely evaluate the property for potential redevelopment.

