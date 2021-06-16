GM Flint Assembly job fair draws large crowd on first day

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Hundreds of people lined up outside Factory One Wednesday in Flint hopeful -- they can get their foot in the door at GM’s Flint assembly plant.

“I did not know what to expect honestly. This is our first time hosting something of this caliber in Flint,” said Maria Bland, who works in human resources for Flint Assembly.

Bland says GM is hiring for 400 hourly part time temp positions and 50 full time LOC positions. LOC is a subsidiary of GM. Those positions involve sequencing parts to the line.

The additional jobs come as the automaker will increase production by 1,000 trucks per month starting in July to meet consumer demand.

“We’re looking for someone that has the time. That they are diligent, and want to come to work every day and help us build these beautiful Chevy trucks,” she said.

Part time positions start at $16.67/hr. while full time positions with LOC start at $15.00/hr.

Candidates though do need to be at least 18 and any offers of employment are contingent on passing a background check and drug test.

“We are building and we are selling vehicles, right. We can’t get vehicles off the line and into our dealers fast enough, so we need these employees to help us do that.”

”We really want to create a culture of people that can bring their best self to work. Everyone here has a story. Everyone comes from a different background and belief system. We want to have an organization that allows everyone to be their best self,” said Ed Duby, Flint Assembly Plant Manager.

Once inside the doors of Factory One, candidates fill out the necessary forms, they then take a skills assessment.

Before anyone is hired, they have to pass a background check and drug test.

" You will get an offer letter today. It will tell you when you can come to General Motors truck assembly. You start that day, but if you do not pass your background check-- then we will let you know,” Bland said.

The job fair continues Thursday at Factory One in Flint from 1:00-5:00 p.m.

