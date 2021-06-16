HAP Crim Festival of Races ask community to decide this year’s t-shirt design

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -Get ready to cast your vote! The Hap Crim Festival of Races is ready to pick this year’s shirt design, but they want you to decide.

For the past 5 years the organization has created multiple designs, allowing the public to vote on their favorite.

The bright colors are hard to miss on race day and every year the Crim Fitness Foundation creates a bold new shirt for runners and walkers to proudly show off.

Joe Dimambro is the Director of Races says this year. He says there will be three options to choose from.

“We always come up with a number of awesome shirt designs, but we wanted to make sure we heard the communities voice in what they wanted the shirt to look like,” he said.

Dimambro says he feels good about all of the designs this year and believes anyone of them is a big winner in his book. “This year we will be bringing back the tech material short sleeved shirt in a brighter color. The color is still to be determined-- but you know us, we’re having light blue or orange or something like that,” he said.

Each design is special to the Vehicle City and the Crim race.

“We want to be inclusive and really celebrate and highlight what makes this race so special and what makes the Crim so special is its a community event. We want to make sure our shirt, our medal, what you are walking away with really represents the community and what people associate with the race.

You can cast your vote by heading to Crim.org

