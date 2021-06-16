JR’s Tuesday Night Weather Report

Bright sunshine and a northerly breeze made for a comfortable Tuesday across Mid-Michigan. Temperatures started out in the middle 50s, which is right where we should be. Highs for the afternoon ranged from the 60s in the Thumb, where a wind in off of Lake Huron held readings back, to the middle 70s elsewhere. Our “normal” high is now 78-degrees. With fair skies holding for the overnight period, lows will settle into the 40s for most of us early Wednesday morning.

Many of us will need a jacket Wednesday morning as temperatures begin at below-average levels. Readings will recover nicely for the afternoon with bright sunshine prevailing for the day. Highs for the day will move through the middle 70s for most of us. The exceptions will be along the Lake Huron shoreline and in the Thumb, where a light northerly wind is expected to hold temperatures in the upper 60, to low 70-degree range. Temperatures Wednesday night may again dip into the 40s in many areas.

Thursday will begin with bright sunshine, but end with some clouds moving in from the west. By late Thursday night, the next batch of rain will be moving into our area as another cool front heads our way. Some rain and thundershowers will continue on through Friday morning. By Friday afternoon the front will be moving off to our east, taking with it the bulk of the rain. On ABC12 News we’ll tell you what that means for Fathers’ Day weekend and the beginning of next week. - JR