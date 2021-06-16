JR’s Wednesday Evening Weather Report

Wednesday was drop-dead gorgeous across Mid-Michigan with lots of sunshine, low humidity, light breezes, and comfortable temperatures. The day did begin with a hint of a chill in the air as readings dipped into the 40s in many locations. With fair skies and light & variable wind conditions again overnight, temperatures early Thursday morning could bottom out in the 40s in many areas.

Temperatures will recover very well Thursday as winds turn in from the southwest. Highs for the day will move back into the 80s for most of the area. Even the lakeshore areas may flirt with 80. Some clouds will start to build into the area late in the day. This will lead to some rain and thundershowers for Thursday night and Friday. Some of the storms may get strong, so we’ll keep an eye on that potential.

We will see some sunshine Friday, so highs will again push into the 80s, and that will be with some humidity. Another batch of showers may develop late Friday as a cool front moves across lower Michigan. Behind that front, we should get into some decent weather for Fathers’ Day weekend. Saturday will by dry and comfortable, while Sunday will see the clouds increase again. By the end of the day, more showers will be moving in from the west.

On ABC12 News we will keep a close eye on the potential for severe weather. - JR