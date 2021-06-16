Advertisement

Michigan Legislature passes $6.6 B in federal virus aid

The supplemental budget bill would spend all but $362 million in unallotted school funding from U.S. rescue packages.
The Michigan State Capitol in Lansing.
The Michigan State Capitol in Lansing.
By Associated Press and Christine Winter
Updated: 5 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP with Christine Winter) - (6/16/21) - The Michigan Senate has voted unanimously to allocate nearly $4.4 billion in federal COVID-19 aid to K-12 schools after Republican lawmakers and Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration reached an agreement.

The House, meanwhile, voted Tuesday to release $2.2 billion in coronavirus aid designated for food and rental assistance and local governments.

The vote was described as a sign of progress weeks after Whitmer and GOP legislative leaders announced plans for a deal to open budget talks.

Final legislative votes are expected Wednesday.

Negotiations continue over the 2021-22 budget and how to use billions in other virus funds.

