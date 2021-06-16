Mid-Michigan doctor hoping to get extra vaccines to doctors in Haiti

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - There are about a half a million vaccine doses in Michigan that will expire by the first week of August.

A mid-Michigan doctor is asking Washington, D.C. to allow just a few hundred of those doses to be shipped to Haiti, a country that hasn’t seen one dose cross its borders.

“This is dire,” says Dr. Audrey Stryker.

She has been helping the people of Haiti after an earthquake, and hurricanes, but in the midst of the second wave of COVID-19 in the country, the IWISH Foundation member was surprised to hear this from her colleagues.

“I have worked down there for 16 years now, and I have never had any of my colleagues (in Haiti) ask me for help for anything,” says Stryker.

Doctors in Haiti are telling Stryker, we need COVID-19 vaccines. At this point, 300 to vaccinate doctors.

“There are doses of vaccinations that we can guarantee that are not going into American arms,” she says.

But so far, she says the federal government has balked at the idea of sending vaccines to Haiti.

“They don’t want to give it to other countries because we are not 100 percent sure how those vaccines will be distributed and stored,” says Stryker.

Stryker has enlisted the help of Congressman John Moolenaar, who says he is talking with officials in Washington to see if the process of getting the 300 vaccines to the doctors in Haiti can be expedited. Stryker has been getting updates from Haiti from Dr. J.J. Batsch.

“Many of the doctors that are working with Doctor Batsch and his colleagues are dying from the disease,” says Stryker.

As vaccination rates drop in the U.S., a country is begging for a few hundred.

“If nothing else, perhaps it helps open the eyes of the people who are not getting the vaccine in our country, realizing that there are others that really do feel this is an important thing to get vaccinated,” she says.

And we have a sad note.

During the interview with Dr. Stryker, she told us that Dr. Cephora Anglade was on a ventilator suffering from COVID-19 in Haiti.

After the interview, we found out that Dr. Anglade passed away.

Dr. Anglade came to Saginaw in 2019 for training so should could improve medical care in Haiti.

