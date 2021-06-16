Advertisement

Republic Services responds to area-wide complaints about delayed waste pick-up

After weeks of complaints from residents across Mid-Michigan about delayed service from Republic Services, ABC12 has received a response from the company for the first time.
Overflowing recycle bin in Mills Township in Midland County.
By Colton Cichoracki
Updated: 14 minutes ago
MIDLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - After weeks of complaints from residents across Mid-Michigan about delayed service from Republic Services, ABC12 has received a response from the company for the first time.

People living in Genesee, Bay, and Midland counties have told ABC12 about problems with waste pick-up during the last few weeks.

It has caused cities like Fenton to hire a new trash pick-up company. The village of Reese in Tuscola County also did the same.

Delayed service from the company has frustrated residents like Darryl White, who lives in Midland County’s Mills Township. He said his recyclables usually get picked up at the beginning of each month but they still have not been there to pick them up.

“It’s now been 12 straight days that the recycling has been out,” he said. “It’s not just our court. It’s all in Mills Township within a quarter to half mile from here.”

White said that his trash service has not been interrupted. He said he has reached out to Republic Services three separate times and has not received any answers.

“It’s unacceptable that no one seems to know what’s going on,” White said. “I could not reach anyone at Republic Services outside of the frontline operators who knew nothing.”

ABC12 has reached out to Republic Services multiple times on behalf of people like White. On Wednesday, the company did release this statement:

“Republic Services of Flint has been experiencing some recycling and waste collection delays and apologizes for any disruptions this may be causing in our community. We are working to address these delays. Many industries are facing staffing challenges at this time, and the recycling and waste disposal industry is no different. Republic Services appreciates our customers’ understanding and cooperation during this time. We will continue to carefully monitor the needs of our customers and communities with the supply and availability of our talent and adjust our efforts to attract, engage and retain talent accordingly. Republic Services of Flint is always recruiting and hiring great people to join our team and offers a competitive salary, generous benefits, paid vacation, safety bonuses, and numerous career advancement opportunities. For more information, please visit https://republicservices.jobs.”

We told White about this response and he said he hopes that a solution to the problem comes soon.

ABC12 also reached out to the Mills Township supervisor, Ron Kutchey. He said in an email that he believes service will return soon and that they are looking into how tax payers can be reimbursed for the missed service.

