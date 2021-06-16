Sexual abuse survivors call on U of M to corporate with abuse investigation

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WJRT) -(06/16/21)-With the backdrop of the storied Big House behind them, former student athletes for the University of Michigan came together like a team-- but one none of them would have ever wanted to be a part of.

“The University has failed to apologize for their coaches, athletic trainers, athletic staff, other employees at the University. Doctors therapists and counselors and members of the administration who failed to act despite decades of Anderson’s conduct,” said attorney Parker Stinar

At a press conference in Ann Arbor Wednesday, the group - says they were abused by former team doctor Robert Anderson... and they say the university knew - and covered it up.

“As speak today, the University of Michigan students, parents, athletics officers and boosters investigative journalists, and most importantly my Michigan man brothers, and other survivors of the largest, most insidious conspiracy to cover up rape, sexual abuse, grooming, and gaslighting of the truth in the history of sports. Today we go from victims who suffered abuse to survivors and take action” said former student athlete and survivor, Jon Vaughn.

Former student Richard Goldman says he told former head coach Bo Schembechler and Athletic Director Don Canham about the abuse in the 80′s.

“I could hear both clearly of what he was saying, and he was telling Canham, quote, What the hell are you doing, why hasn’t this man been fired. This is the third time that this has happened, Why have you done nothing. As the athletics director had the power, way back in the 60s He did nothing. The 70s He did nothing. Now we had those three years that I was up here as a broadcaster to do something, And he did nothing,” said former student and survivor, Richard Goldman.

“They filled that stadium over there. These brave survivors are the University of Michigan. And these survivors demand accountability and transparency from the University of Michigan,” Stinar said.

The Attorney General’s office is investigating - and the group hopes the university will cooperate with that investigation.

