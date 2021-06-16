Sloan Auto Fair rolls into town

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (6/15/2021) - The 49th annual Sloan Museum Auto Fair kicks off this weekend.

ABC12 is proud to be a sponsor of the longest running car shows in the Vehicle City.

The auto fair is this Saturday and Sunday at Crossroads Village and Huckleberry Railroad -- with registration kicking off at 7 a.m. both days.

The event opens to public starting at 9 a.m..

For more information on how to register your classic car or how to volunteer to help with the event visit SloanAutoFair.com.

