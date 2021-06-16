U of M Flint, Dearborn students demand equity

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT)(06/16/21)- -”President Schlissel, I want you to know that the students of Flint and Dearborn are not second class citizens. We are worthy of your commitment,” said U of M Flint Student Body President, Levi Todd.

They may be separated by about 60 miles and on different campuses-- but students at the University of Michigan Flint and Dearborn say they deserve the same opportunities and resources as their fellow students on the Ann Arbor campus.

“The University of Michigan spends a paltry 28 cents on Flint students and 25 cents on Dearborn students for every dollar they spend on Ann Arbor students,” said student Shabeib Dabaja.

Students staff and alumni from all three campuses gathered at Mckinnon Plaza in Flint Wednesday-- calling for equity by the Board of Regents.

By investing $100 million over the next 5 years across the three locations.

“We are here today to let the Regents know that investing 100 million across all three campuses would not only give financial support to students, but also an opportunity to thrive,” said student Frankie McIntosh.

Following their rally in Flint, the students boarded buses to head to Ann Arbor for a joint rally with students there.

Student body president Levi Todd says they reached out to both the University President and Board Of Regents ahead tomorrow’s vote on the University’s annual budget.

“The University of Michigan claims to value equity and inclusion, but we want to see action. That’s what the students that’s what the students we asking to see action, we’re asking to see you put your money where your mouth is,” Todd said.

The Board of Regents meet Thursday- ABC 12 will update you on what they decide.

