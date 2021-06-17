Flint PD investigating double shooting
A man and a woman were shot Wednesday night
Updated: 9 hours ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint police are investigating a double shooting that happened Wednesday night.
Officers responded to the shooting call around 8:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Parkway Avenue.
Investigators say a woman was taken the hospital in critical condition and a man was taken the hospital in good condition.
If you know anything that can help investigators, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-5245.
