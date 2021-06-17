Free COVID-19 vaccines at Juneteenth event

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (6/16/2021) - The Hamilton Community Health Network will provide free COVID-19 vaccines during a Juneteenth event this weekend.

The network will offer the Johnson and Johnson vaccine on-site at the Aldridge Place Juneteenth Health Fair.

Hamilton is partnering with HAP for the event.

The vaccines are limited, and will be offered on a first come, first served basis.

It’ll be provided to anyone 18 and older at the event.

The fair will take place Saturday, June 19 at 5838 Edgar Holt Drive in Flint from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.