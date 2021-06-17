Genesee Twp Police investigating series of garage thefts

Genesee Twp., Mich. (WJRT) - The Genesee Township Police Department is investigating a series of recent break-ins.

One of crimes was caught on camera. Watch the video above to see.

A homeowner was able to capture the man from her Ring doorbell stealing tools from her garage early Wednesday morning.

The homeowner didn’t want to be on camera, but said the man went as far as unscrewing the security light bulbs and drilled a hole through their deadbolt. All while they were sleeping inside the home.

Genesee Township Police Chief Phil Hart says this type of heist is very unusual.

“That’s someone with some background,” said Chief Hart. “You had to drill through the locks. It’s not just a simple process like people would think so you have to kind of know what you’re doing.”

The number of break-ins in this area has also increased, several houses were hit on just this strip of Dort Highway in the past two weeks.

And Chief Hart says they’re all believed to be by the same suspect.

“A lot of times we have a we have people that, that do break ins, they, they find a little niche, if you will, this type of thing. And they will pursue it,” said Chief Hart.

Chief Hart says the homeowner’s video from the RING camera is extremely helpful in their investigation.

“That gives us pictures that we would never otherwise have,” said Chief Hart.

With people still working from home, Chief Hart encourages people to call police if you see anything suspicious.

“If anybody sees anybody that they haven’t seen around the neighborhood and they think is acting a little bit suspiciously, feel free to give us a call we’d rather check 10 times and haven’t been nothing but not check one and have it have been something.”

The Genesee Township Police Department says the RING camera can also attract unwanted attention... and criminals may assume there are other high valuable items inside the home.

The department encourages people to keep areas around the camera lit and clear of shrubs or trees.

