Governor Whitmer declares June 17 Essential Worker Appreciation Day

"Every day, during this crisis we counted on our essential workers to take care of people in the greatest need," said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. (D)

Providing medical care while putting their own lives at risk-- Thursday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer gave a very public thank you to healthcare workers by declaring June 17th as Essential Worker Appreciation Day.

“I think it’s super excited that the governor decided to do that,” said Hamilton Community Health Network, Director of Integrated Services, Staci Hines

She says the last 16 months have been a challenge like no other- so to have the Governor and state offer gratitude for that hard and at times difficult work---is significant.

“For those of us that have worked through the pandemic, we certainly have seen the struggles and getting supplies in the very beginning and trying to rework all of the things that make our clinic work so that we could continue to see patients without having really a delay in care and so for that to be acknowledged feels absolutely great,” Hines said.

Hines says seeing how far we’ve come after 16 months, with bringing positive COVID-19 cases down and millions getting vaccinated against the deadly virus, healthcare workers can finally relax-- a little.

“It’s amazing, I mean you really can see that we are winning at the end of the tunnel right we can see that life is moving more closely to normal than it’s been in the last 16 months,” Hines said.

Governor Whitmer also announced her support for “Hero Pay” for frontline and essential workers.

The proposal would provide one-time payments to essential employees for serving through the pandemic.

