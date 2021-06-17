Handgun among other items stolen from Grand Blanc garage

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - A home across from Physician’s Park in the City of Grand Blanc was also broken into early Wednesday morning.

The suspect broke into the detached garage and stole multiple power tools.

But police say that’s not the most concerning item.

A handgun was also taken from the garage.

D/Sgt. Bryan Byarski, with the City of Grand Blanc Police Department, said, “Any time there’s a stolen gun on the street, it’s something that we certainly want to get back as soon as possible and hopefully nothing bad happens with it and I know the homeowner feels the same.”

The suspect is described as a white male with short grey hair and a mustache. Neighbors believe the suspect drives a dark colors SUV. The suspect is also known to ride a light blue bicycle with a basket in the front.

The Grand Blanc City Police say if you know anything about this incident, call the department at 810-694-1111.

