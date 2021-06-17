Juneteenth celebrations happening throughout the city of Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -

The city of Flint will spend the entire weekend commemorating Juneteenth.

Juneteenth is a celebration of African-American freedom and heritage.

Celebrated nationwide It commemorates the day in 1865 when slaves in Galveston, Texas were freed more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation.

In Flint for the first time the city recognizes Juneteenth as an official holiday. This year the city is putting together a three day festival which will include a parade which will honor boxing and MMA great Claressa Shields.

The Traditional Flint Juneteenth will also be hosting events throughout the weekend as well.

DeWaun E. Robinson with the Traditional Flint Juneteenth says they have been celebrating Juneteenth in Genesee County for the last 46 years.

“The first day kicks off Friday at the Sloan Museum, Longway Planetarium. Will be outside here on the site, the streets be blocked off. We have a number of youth activities we’ll have Art in the Park… there’ll be canvassing painting, then there’ll be food vendors out.”

The chair of the event says it’s important to continue this tradition to help educate the public and youth in the community.

“Learn about Juneteenth, you know, research Juneteenth, you know we have information pamphlets that we’ll be passing out here during the day, 18th and 19th. We want you to really understand what Juneteenth represents, and then how it really impacts you in your life,” said Robinson.

Jerome Threlkeld who’s also involved with the event says he’s excited for the weekend celebrations and hopes that people understand why this history is so important.

“People went through a lot for us to have the freedoms that we have today, not to take them for granted and to really step back and look and reflect and say you know what I’m grateful for who I am, I’m thankful for all that. Those that before me went through so that I can live out the freedom that I have on today,” he said.

