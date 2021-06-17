Michigan State Police report sheds light on Frankenmuth hazing probe

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - We are getting a glimpse into a Michigan State Police investigation into a claim of hazing involving the Frankenmuth football team.

No criminal charges came out of the investigation, but one player believed some players were forced to participate in a post-game ritual with an adult-toy object.

We obtained the report through the Freedom of Information Act.

It is heavily redacted, but it does give us some context on what one football player claimed was happening in the Frankenmuth locker room after games.

The Michigan State Police investigation began in March and dozens of people were interviewed or contacted, including all the parents of this past season’s team.

The detective questioned one witness. The detective told the witness an earlier school investigation found an adult toy was used more for a mascot, what the players had to do with it was redacted, but the witness said “there was a lot more going on than just that.”

The witness said he “felt the players were picked by the (redacted) were forced into participating and that they did not have a choice.”

The witness said players “would hold them down until they would participate.”

Usually, it was just “a random player picked, the weak or smaller players were usually victims.”

The witness told the detective that coaches had nothing to do with this and does not believe they knew anything about it.

The witness names seven players who he believed were victims. When those players were questioned, they all said they felt they were not victims, although one did tell the detective it was “just some hazing that happens in sports.”

Head Coach Phil Martin and his assistant coaches were questioned. Martin said he was confused by the claims, saying “the players are never in the locker room without an adult during game day.”

The detective wrote not one player claimed to be a victim and no parent claimed their son was a victim and no criminal charges were issued.

Martin received support this past Monday from the Frankenmuth School Board president Brandon Muller and others who attended the school board meeting.

A couple of weeks ago, we did talk to a parent of former Frankenmuth players who said players were forced to do something with that object. That parent was never questioned by police.

Past ABC 12 News stories indicate the object may have been part of a post-game ritual at the school for the last four years.

The police report indicates the adult toy in question has been destroyed.

One student was disciplined by the school after its own investigation.

