Advertisement

Officer responding to shooting runs over wounded man in street

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) - Authorities in Ohio say a police officer responding to reports of shots fired accidentally struck a wounded man who was lying in a street.

Forty-two-year-old Eric Cole, of Springfield, was flown to a hospital but was pronounced dead there a short time later. It’s not yet known if his death was caused by the shooting, the accident or both.

The incident occurred Sunday night in Springfield.

Police Chief Lee Graf says there was some initial confusion about where the shooting occurred and officer Amanda Rosales — the first one on the scene — was trying to read addresses on the houses when she hit Cole. Rosales stopped immediately and began rendering aid to Cole.

Both the accident and the shooting are under investigation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

While open carry is legal, police aren't certain these two legally obtained the assault rifles....
Prosecutor ready to pursue padlock for ‘Club Sunoco’ in Flint
Hundreds of people lined up outside Factory One Wednesday in Flint hopeful -- they can get...
GM Flint Assembly job fair draws large crowd on first day
A Grand Blanc landmark is being demolished
A seventy year old Grand Blanc landmark is being demolished
Even though they are fully vaccinated, some older Michiganders are hesitant to getting back out...
Difficult transition out of COVID-19 for some older Michiganders
Flint painting company supports state using federal unemployment boost as back-to-work incentive
Flint painting company supports state using federal unemployment boost as back-to-work incentive

Latest News

People walk by posters to promote the Olympic Games planned to start in the summer of 2021, in...
Japan announces easing of virus emergency ahead of Olympics
Olympics organizers announce athletes could be disqualified for breaking Covid-19 rules....
Olympic athletes may be disqualified for breaking COVID-19 rules
Nichelle Simone Omega is shown on the left. Nyx Omega is seen on the right.
Amber Alert issued for missing 9-month-old in Tenn., non-custodial mother wanted by police
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in...
House poised to repeal 2002 Iraq War authorization
Brief internet service outages are not uncommon and are only rarely the result of hacking or...
Internet outages briefly disrupt access to websites, apps