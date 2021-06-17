Owosso Speedway rezoning could offer more, different family events

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Owosso Speedway in Shiawassee County could soon be home to more than just races.

The owners -- requesting the 40 acre property be rezoned to accommodate more business.

The Shiawassee County staple has been around for 82 years.

“We’re restricted on the amount of days that we can race. We basically have 4 months out of the year that we can race,” said co-owner Ken Williams.

So if the weather’s bad -- they’re out a race -- and the business that comes with it.

So Ken and his brother Jerry want to rezone the Owosso Speedway from Agricultural production/rural residential to general business.

“This place has such a history for the community, and that’s the direction we feel it needs to go. This needs to be a community events center,” Williams said.

Right now, a consent judgment dating back to 2003 restricts what actually can happen at the speedway.

Say someone wants to have a fundraiser there, or a concert, or a drive in theatre -- anything other than racing -- there has to be a race involved.

By rezoning the property -- it will wipe out that consent judgment.

I asked a nearby business owner what he thinks about the proposed changes.

“I say do it.”

Mike Harcourt is store manager for Budget Tire -- not too far from the speedway.

He grew up in the area and is very familiar with what goes on just down the street.

“It would help the economy out a lot. You get people out doing more stuff - forgetting about the past year and a half and having a ball.”

The Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners are expected to take up final approval for the rezoning request Thursday evening.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.