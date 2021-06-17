Advertisement

Texas governor: State, crowdsourcing will fund border wall

By Associated Press
Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has divulged some details on his emerging proposal to build more barriers along the U.S. border with Mexico in his ongoing political fight over immigration with the Democratic Biden administration.

The Republican governor said Wednesday he would use $250 million in state money, plus crowdsourced financing to start the project.

But it was unclear how much it would cost to ensure Texas’ 1,200 miles of border with Mexico are fortified.

Legal experts say the U.S. Supreme Court has made clear that the power to enforce immigration law is in the hands of the federal government.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hundreds of people lined up outside Factory One Wednesday in Flint hopeful -- they can get...
GM Flint Assembly job fair draws large crowd on first day
A Grand Blanc landmark is being demolished
A seventy year old Grand Blanc landmark is being demolished
While open carry is legal, police aren't certain these two legally obtained the assault rifles....
Prosecutor ready to pursue padlock for ‘Club Sunoco’ in Flint
Overflowing recycle bin in Mills Township in Midland County.
Republic Services responds to area-wide complaints about delayed waste pick-up
Even though they are fully vaccinated, some older Michiganders are hesitant to getting back out...
Difficult transition out of COVID-19 for some older Michiganders

Latest News

An officer's body camera footage from Jan. 6 shows a rioter at the U.S. Capitol attacking him...
GRAPHIC: Bodycam of Capitol riot attack released in case of former Marine, NYPD
University of Michigan
U of M offers free tuition, freezes Flint costs
The Justice Department released footage used in a case against a former Marine and NYPD officer...
GRAPHIC: Bodycam shows attack of officer in Capitol riot
One person was killed, three wounded and nine others injured in reported drive-by shootings...
1 dead, 3 shot, 9 others injured in metro Phoenix shootings
FILE - In this Wednesday, May 12, 2021, file photo, the Carnival Cruise ship "Liberty" is...
Cruise giant Carnival says customers affected by breach