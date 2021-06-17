Advertisement

Warming back up!

By Christina Burkhart
Updated: 13 hours ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - With a warm front to the north and high pressure near West Virginia, we’ll see winds shift to the SW today. This will help to bring in some heat, and we’ll more humid starting tomorrow, too. A low pressure system moving through the state tomorrow will bring in rain overnight and lingering into tomorrow.

Today’s highs will be in the low to mid 80s with plenty of sunshine! Winds will be out of the SW at 5-15mph, gusting to the low 20s at times. With the heat, low humidity, and breezy conditions, fire danger is high. Burn bans are in place for many locations since it will be very easy for any fire to get out of control.

You’ll notice more clouds this evening with spotty showers starting to develop late tonight. After midnight widespread rain moves in with possible thunderstorms. Rain will linger into tomorrow morning’s commute so you can plan ahead to leave a couple of minutes early. Lows tonight will only drop to the mid 60s!

Tomorrow’s highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with winds out of the SW to W. We’ll see some rain early in the morning, then sun mixed with clouds for the midday. Scattered showers and storms are possible in the afternoon and evening – a couple of which may be strong. We’ll keep you updated!

