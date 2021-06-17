Woman in custody for Flint shooting

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint police say a 33-year-old woman is in custody for the shooting of a 35-year-old man.

Police say they responded to the 900 block of Dell Avenue in Flint around 12:30 Wednesday morning.

Investigators say the man was taken to the hospital and is listed in critical condition. They say the suspected shooter was at the scene and taken into custody.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

