Advertisement

Woman in custody for Flint shooting

Police say a man is in critical condition
Police say a man is in critical condition after a shooting on Dell Avenue in Flint early...
Police say a man is in critical condition after a shooting on Dell Avenue in Flint early Wednesday morning.(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By Matt Barbour
Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint police say a 33-year-old woman is in custody for the shooting of a 35-year-old man.

Police say they responded to the 900 block of Dell Avenue in Flint around 12:30 Wednesday morning.

Investigators say the man was taken to the hospital and is listed in critical condition. They say the suspected shooter was at the scene and taken into custody.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hundreds of people lined up outside Factory One Wednesday in Flint hopeful -- they can get...
GM Flint Assembly job fair draws large crowd on first day
A Grand Blanc landmark is being demolished
A seventy year old Grand Blanc landmark is being demolished
While open carry is legal, police aren't certain these two legally obtained the assault rifles....
Prosecutor ready to pursue padlock for ‘Club Sunoco’ in Flint
Overflowing recycle bin in Mills Township in Midland County.
Republic Services responds to area-wide complaints about delayed waste pick-up
Even though they are fully vaccinated, some older Michiganders are hesitant to getting back out...
Difficult transition out of COVID-19 for some older Michiganders

Latest News

University of Michigan
U of M offers free tuition, freezes Flint costs
FILE - In this Wednesday, May 12, 2021, file photo, the Carnival Cruise ship "Liberty" is...
Cruise giant Carnival says customers affected by breach
The suspect broke into the detached garage and stole multiple power tools, but police say...
Handgun among other items stolen from Grand Blanc garage
Handgun among other items stolen from Grand Blanc garage
Handgun among other items stolen from Grand Blanc garage
The Genesee Township Police Department is investigating a series of recent break-ins. One of...
Genesee Twp Police investigating series of garage thefts