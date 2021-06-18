Board of Regents extends ‘Go Blue Guarantee’ free tuition to U of M Flint students

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -(06/18/21)-The Go Blue Guarantee--something that was available to students who attended the University of Michigan Ann Arbor-- but was out of reach for students in Flint and Dearborn until now.

“I got an email this morning that said thank you for what you guys have been doing because when I graduated in 2001. This was the same issue that we were dealing with. And so we have to address these issues, and my generation, we want action, and we want action now,” said Student Body President, Levi Todd.

Levi Todd is president of the student body at U of M Flint. On Wednesday, Todd led a group of students, alumni and staff at a rally-- first at the Flint campus, then in Ann Arbor-- calling for the Board of Regents to invest more money in the Flint and Dearborn campuses and extend the Go Blue Guarantee to those students as well.

On Thursday at its annual budget meeting, the board did just that.

“We found out that the global guarantee got extended to Flint in Dearborn. It was a sigh of relief,” Todd said.

Beginning this fall, full-time, in-state undergraduate students who attend U of M-Flint will automatically qualify for the award if they have a family income of $65,000 or less and assets below $50,000. First year and transferring students need a GPA of at least 3.5 to qualify and returning students need a GPA of at least 3.0

“You know, it’s an amazing experience because first, it’s like I’m graduating with a little bit less debt, but you know what I wish the university would have done in the first place three years ago when I was a freshman when they issued it for Ann Arbor. I wish they would have pushed it to Flint and I would be graduating today debt free,” Todd said.

