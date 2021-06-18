Advertisement

Dive team searching for missing boater in Atlas Township

The Genesee Co. Sheriff Dive Team is looking for the man in the Atlas Millpond
The Genesee Sheriff Dive Team is searching for a missing boater in Atlas Township.
The Genesee Sheriff Dive Team is searching for a missing boater in Atlas Township.(WJRT)
By Matt Barbour
Updated: 6 hours ago
ATLAS TWP., Mich. (WJRT) - The Genesee County Sheriff Dive Team is searching a pond in Atlas Township for a missing boater.

The sheriff’s office says it was called to the Atlas Millpond at 10:15 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators say three people were fishing in a rowboat when it capsized. As they tried to swim ashore, the one man started to struggle and the other two individuals lost sight of him.

The sheriff’s office is still on the scene Friday morning looking for the 21-year-old man from Southfield. Investigators say they have notified his family on what’s happening.

