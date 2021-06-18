Flint community members and restaurant staff react to Michigan removing restrictions on June 22

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (06/17/2021) - In just a matter of days, the state of Michigan will remove all mask mandates and increase both indoor and outdoor capacity to 100%.

For more than 15 months, organizations and businesses have been waiting for the day where they can get back to normal: without masks, social distancing, or capacity restrictions.

That day is officially set: June 22, 2021, more than a week ahead of the state’s original timeline.

“Now that things are open, we’re going to be able to provide more opportunities. We’ve had our programming on hold all last year,” Harold Hill said.

Hill is the Operations Manager for the Greater Flint Arts Council, and he says popular summer events like Tunes at Noon, the Flint Jazz Festival, and 2nd Friday Artwalk are all on at full capacity.

Restaurants are also expecting to take advantage of returning to one-hundred percent capacity after making sacrifices for the past year and a half.

“We’ve been struggling a little bit through the take-out only period, and we’re really pumped to get some people in the door,” Tyler Hardisty said.

Hardisty is the Executive Chef at Churchill’s in Downtown Flint. He says they’ll first have to make some important preparations like moving tables, ordering enough food, and adding more cooks, bartenders, and servers.

Even though it’s a quick turnaround, this is the excitement they’ve been waiting for.

“Get a little life and a little vibrancy downtown going again, the hustle and bustle of the day to day, and we’re ready to make some food and feed some people,” Hardisty said.

Community members agree.

“Getting back to normal, getting back to family, getting back to community, getting back to self,” RaShawnda Holmes said.

Holmes lives in Flint and says she’s ready for the community to take a big step forward.

“We got a lot going on here in Flint, but we are strong. We have gotten through a lot. We’ve gone through this pandemic, and look where we are. They’re opening up everything for us to get back to normal, and that’s what’s important,” Holmes said.

The Governor and State Health Department point to rising vaccination rates and low case counts as the reason to move up the timeline.

You can find details of the full announcement, including the few rules that will remain in place by clicking here.

