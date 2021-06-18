Advertisement

‘House from hell’ listing gets multiple offers to buy - at $590K

By CNN staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A real estate agent is calling a Colorado Springs property “the house from hell,” and it can be yours for just $590,000.

While it’s not “The Amityville Horror,” the five-bedroom home has a set of non-paranormal challenges.

The seller was originally going to let it go into foreclosure, but suddenly the housing market got so hot that almost anything is selling.

It’s not haunted, but the home has been badly vandalized. And the odor inside is so overwhelming you not only smell it, you can “feel it,” the agent says.

But on the plus side, “the house from hell” is priced well below neighborhood comparisons, said to be in the $750,000 to $800,000 range.

The agent listing it has already turned down a sight-unseen offer for $625,000.

She said in good conscience she needs to be sure the buyer comes and smells it first.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Grand Blanc landmark is being demolished
A seventy year old Grand Blanc landmark is being demolished
Hundreds of people lined up outside Factory One Wednesday in Flint hopeful -- they can get...
GM Flint Assembly job fair draws large crowd on first day
The meeting was called in response to the chaos outside of his gas station for months.
As padlock process moves forward, ‘Club Sunoco’ owner meets with community
Tyrone Reyes, 40, has served 24 years behind bars
Convicted 1997 Bonner Park shooter re-sentenced to at least 16 more years
Overflowing recycle bin in Mills Township in Midland County.
Republic Services responds to area-wide complaints about delayed waste pick-up

Latest News

President Joe Biden commemorated a milestone of 300 million shots in 150 days during his...
Biden promotes milestone of 300 million vaccine shots in 150 days
The Department of Justice released a video that shows one of the Jan. 6 rioters assaulting a...
Fierce Capitol attacks on police seen in newly released videos
The DOJ released video that shows one of the Jan. 6 rioters assaulting a police officer.
Capitol riot: Newly released video shows police get punched
President Joe Biden commemorated a milestone of 300 million shots in 150 days during his...
Biden: COVID cases rising in some areas
From the Gulf Coast to the West Coasts, millions of Americans are grappling with extreme...
Extreme weather seen across the US