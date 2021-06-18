JR’s Thursday Night Weather Report

There was another hint of a chill in the air early Thursday morning as readings dipped into the 40s for the second day in a row. Temperatures did recover very quickly during the day as bright sunshine combined with a southwesterly breeze. A cool front will make a move toward lower Michigan overnight, so we will be seeing our chance of rain and thunderstorms increase through the night. increase. There is also a chance that a few of the storms will produce some gusty winds and a few heavy downpours.

Some wet roads may greet motorists for the Friday morning drive. The trend will be for us to get into some sunshine as the morning wears on. With that sunshine, we will expect temperatures to move easily into the 80s across most of Mid-Michigan during the afternoon. The humidity will be noticeably higher, so it is going to be a sticky kind of day. There is also going to be a chance for a few more storms for Friday night, and on into early Saturday morning.

Fathers’ Day weekend doesn’t look too bad, although there could be a few showers around the edges. For the Saturday, the best chance of seeing some showers will be in the morning. For Sunday, the best chance will develop toward evening time, and then on through Sunday night. In between those chances for rain, we will have some sunshine each day. High temperatures Saturday will surround the 80-degree mark. Sunday’s highs will be in the middle 80s with a little more humidity.

Join us on ABC12 News as we track the potential for severe thunderstorms. - JR