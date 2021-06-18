Kevin’s Weather Forecast

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Rain and a few thunderstorms continue to move off to the east Friday morning.

There have been no reports of severe weather - just a good general rain along with a few claps of thunder.

Into the afternoon hours, that rain will have ended, leaving us with a good amount of sunshine for the rest of the day.

We’ll also see some hot weather in the mid 80s.

Some clouds will build back into mid-Michigan overnight into Saturday with more comfortable lows around 60 degrees.

There’s a chance of a few isolated thunderstorms by late in the afternoon with temperatures around 80.

Dry and hot weather returns for Sunday.

But, even with highs in the mid to upper 80s - a lack of humidity will make those temperatures more tolerable.

Next week starts off with another chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.

After that - dry weather will take over through Thursday.

