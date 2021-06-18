Advertisement

Mid-Michigan doctor says unvaccinated are most at risk when the state fully reopens

By Dawn Jones
Updated: 5 hours ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Surprising is how Dr. Jennifer Morse, Medical Director from Central Michigan District Health describes her reaction to Governor Whitmer’s announcement of lifting Michigan’s COVID 19 restrictions more than a week before the target date.

“It was a bit of a surprise, at least to myself,” she said.

The state’s COVID 19 case numbers have dramatically decreased since being the highest in the nation in late March.

The numbers in the state are the lowest they have been since the start of the pandemic.

But, Dr. Morse says there is still cause for concern.

“It has been found in some mathematically modeling studies that if the other non pharmaceutical interventions like masking and distancing are stopped too early and too quickly before vaccination numbers are high enough you will see a backslide,” Dr. Morse said.

Just over 60 percent of the states 16 and older population has received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine.

“So if you take a look at all of Michigan’s population it is only in the 40s. And less than, a very small minority of our counties are over 60 percent,” she said.

When it comes to herd immunity Dr. Morse says its too soon to know.

“Concern is we don’t really now how high vaccination numbers need to be; we don’t know what herd immunity is with this new disease.”

With social distancing and and masked no longer being required in the state come Tuesday, Dr. Morse says the biggest risk will be to the unvaccinated. She says that group will be rolling the dice.

