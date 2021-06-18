Mid-Michigan essential worker feels appreciated with proposed ‘Hero Pay’ funding

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) -

It’s been 15 long months of non-stop work for frontline and essential workers throughout the pandemic.

And now the Governor believes they should be compensated for that.

“We will not stop until we recognize our essential workers not just with a day of appreciation, but with Hero pay that you have earned,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Announced on Thursday federal relief funding could be available for essential workers, they call it ‘Hero pay.’

Vanessa Derwin local registered nurse and nurse manager says after she heard about the ‘Hero Pay’ proposal she felt a sense of acknowledgement from the state for all the hard work she and her team has done throughout the pandemic.

“I’m happy that they’re even acknowledging it, I hope that it passes. It’s what it’s what they deserve,” she said.

“If it gives them just a little something where they can go and have a splurge, which is what they deserve, or just a day of rest and a little bit of pampering.”

The proposal calls for a one-time $1,000 payment of federal dollars to first responders and $2-per-hour for direct-care health care workers who provided Medicaid-funded-care throughout the pandemic.

The proposal doesn’t specify exactly who qualifies for the bonus.

Yashica Ellis with Wellness Services in Flint appreciates the idea of extra pay who stayed on the front-line during the pandemic.

“I worked two jobs, you know, and I never stopped working either one of them during this whole pandemic… So any extra money coming into the pocketbook is very much welcome and appreciated,” said Ellis.

The ‘Hero Pay ' proposal now sits with the House and Senate.

