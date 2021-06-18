Mott Community College receives state grant to support adult students

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Mott Community College in Flint is among five colleges receiving a ‘Sixty by 30 Student Success’ grant of up to $150,000.

The grants are going to community colleges to improve success rates among adult students as a part of the Futures for Frontliners and Michigan Reconnect programs. Five colleges will receive Sixty by 30 Student Success Grants of up to $150,000 each and four colleges will receive up to $20,000 to hire a college completion coach in partnership.

Mott will use the funds to support adult students in their first year who need extra academic support.

“Mott Community College (MCC) is grateful to receive the Michigan College Access Network grant for the work that we are doing to reform developmental education,” said MCC President Dr. Beverly Walker-Griffea. “This investment by the State of Michigan will enable us to accelerate implementation of classes and support programs designed to increase student retention and success, particularly for people of color, first-generation and at-risk students.”

The grants are being distributed by the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity in partnership with the Michigan College Access Network.

The Futures for Frontliners is a one-time scholarship which provides tuition-free education to essential workers who have not yet earned an associate or bachelor’s degree. For more info on who qualifies, click here.

Michigan Reconnect pays the cost of in-district tuition for eligible adults who want to pursue an associate degree or skills certificate at a Michigan public community college. To find out if you qualify, click here.

The other schools receiving the Sixty by 30 grants include Henry Ford College, Muskegon Community College, Oakland Community College, and Southwestern Michigan Community College.

The schools receiving the funding for completion coaches include Lake Michigan College, Monroe County Community College, Montcalm Community College, and St. Clair County Community College.

