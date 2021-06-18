Advertisement

Ogemaw County Sheriff rails against county board after sergeant’s position is cut

Sheriff’s outburst left board chairwoman uneasy, defending decision to adjust budget
By Terry Camp
Updated: 5 hours ago
OGEMAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A mid-Michigan Sheriff sounds off at a county board meeting, upset over a sergeant’s position eliminated from his budget.

The Ogemaw County Board of Commissioners made that move last week, as a way to eliminate the possibility Sheriff Brian Gilbert was going to put his son in the position.

He told ABC 12 News last week that he was okay with the move by the board, that he was looking forward and not back, but that appears to have changed as the sheriff went on a rant against the board of commissioners during Thursday’s meeting.

“There is one sheriff and that is me, there isn’t five,” shouted Gilbert, to the sound of applause.

With friends and family in attendance at the Ogemaw County Board of Commissioners meeting, Gilbert gave an update on his office, and what an update it was.

Instead of standing at the podium, Gilbert paced around the room, expressing his displeasure with the board’s decision to cut a sergeant’s position from his budget.

“Don’t micromanage my office I was elected to run that office and I will damn sure run it, don’t micromanage my office,” Gilbert said.

The board made the move after an internal investigation by county attorney Greg Meihn.

During that probe, the sheriff’s son, Deputy Brian Gilbert, declined to speak to the attorney about a past insurance fraud investigation. Deputy Gilbert’s attorney says he declined because of a pending federal lawsuit that the younger Gilbert is named in as a one of the defendants.

The board then cut the sergeant’s position from the budget in case the sheriff planned to promote his son. The sheriff’s anger over the move boiled over at the meeting.

“Don’t take my kindness as a sign of weakness, because I am going to tell you something right now, I am not weak, because I am police officer and I have done some #$*% that you guys don’t probably even know,” he said.

County commissioners were clearly uneasy at the display.

“Tim, can we stop this, please,” asked board chairwoman Jenny David.

She asked county administrator Tim Dolehanty to stop the meeting. Sheriff Gilbert said he would tone it down, but that’s when Meihn chimed in watching on Zoom.

“Hey guys, its too late to tone it down, he has already violated so many provisions and processes,” said Meihn.

We called and left a message for the sheriff but did not hear back.

We spoke with Jenny David about Gilbert’s demeanor at the meeting and she says " it was unexpected, it made me extremely uneasy. It was uncalled for and unjustified. We as a board have a job to do and we unanimously made a decision based on findings brought to us through an investigation.”

