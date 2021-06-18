Restaurants scramble to find staff before capacity limits lifted June 22

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Restaurants are quickly trying to find staff after the early announcement that the state will be reopening to full capacity starting Tuesday.

During the pandemic, restaurant owners have struggled to hire staff for even lower capacity limits.

Now, they’re are scrambling to find enough staff to return to pre-pandemic capacity.

“We need that dishwasher and we’ll be set,” said Nikki Bormann, a server at Steady Eddy’s Café in Flint.

In less than a week, Steady Eddy’s Café will be going from six tables in their dining room to 13. A jump, Bormann has been waiting more than a year for.

“We’ve waited a long time. We made it through, so we’re still open and that’s a blessing in itself,” said Bormann.

Bormann said the staffing shortage hasn’t been easy on the restaurant. For example, they’ve been looking for a dishwasher since the winter.

“The staff we have is strong, just like I said, we need that dishwasher and we’ll be set,” said Bormann.

In Grand Blanc, Grafted Root Eatery is also scrambling to find staff.

“I had many people call and say I’m coming in to fill out and application and not show up,” said owner Michelle Matthews.

Matthews said she’s currently training three new employees. Now, she’s she’s praying they continue to show up.

“I hired a couple and then I thought we were set and then the dishwasher I hired walked out on Mother’s Day,” said Matthews.

Now with more tables to serve and take-out continuing to be popular, both Bormann and Matthews said it’s all hands will be on deck.

“Full steam ahead, very excited and I think the customers will be happy that they can walk in and see a table that they can sit at, instead of saying go away or come back later,” said Matthews.

Steady Eddy’s Cafe and Grafter Root Eatery encourages guests to be patient as they continue to hire more staff and adjust to serving at full capacity.

