Advertisement

Stuntman Alex Harvill dies during practice run for a record-breaking motorcycle jump attempt

Alex Harvill died while practicing a world-record jump.
Alex Harvill died while practicing a world-record jump.(Source: Instagram/Alex Harvill/CNN)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jun. 18, 2021 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSES LAKE, Wash. (Gray News) – Daredevil Alex Harvill died Thursday while performing a practice jump at the Grant County International Airport, according to the Grant County Coroner’s Office.

Video of the jump shows Harvill crashing into the dirt motorcycle ramp.

The 28-year-old of Ephrata, Washington was hoping to break his world record for longest dirt to dirt motorcycle ramp.

According to Guinness World Records, Harvill currently holds the record by making a jump of 297.54 feet on July 6, 2013.

Harvill had been preparing to make a jump of over 350 feet during an event at the Moses Lake Hybrid Airshow.

In an interview posted on Facebook, Harvill explained he would be doing a series of jumps leading up to the record-breaking attempt.

Posted by Alex Harvill on Sunday, May 30, 2021

The coroner’s office will conduct an autopsy Friday to confirm the cause of death, which is normal procedure.

Harvill is survived by his wife and two sons.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Grand Blanc landmark is being demolished
A seventy year old Grand Blanc landmark is being demolished
Hundreds of people lined up outside Factory One Wednesday in Flint hopeful -- they can get...
GM Flint Assembly job fair draws large crowd on first day
The meeting was called in response to the chaos outside of his gas station for months.
As padlock process moves forward, ‘Club Sunoco’ owner meets with community
Tyrone Reyes, 40, has served 24 years behind bars
Convicted 1997 Bonner Park shooter re-sentenced to at least 16 more years
Overflowing recycle bin in Mills Township in Midland County.
Republic Services responds to area-wide complaints about delayed waste pick-up

Latest News

President Joe Biden commemorated a milestone of 300 million shots in 150 days during his...
Biden promotes milestone of 300 million vaccine shots in 150 days
The Department of Justice released a video that shows one of the Jan. 6 rioters assaulting a...
Fierce Capitol attacks on police seen in newly released videos
The DOJ released video that shows one of the Jan. 6 rioters assaulting a police officer.
Capitol riot: Newly released video shows police get punched
President Joe Biden commemorated a milestone of 300 million shots in 150 days during his...
Biden: COVID cases rising in some areas
From the Gulf Coast to the West Coasts, millions of Americans are grappling with extreme...
Extreme weather seen across the US