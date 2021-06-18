U of M offers free tuition, freezes Flint costs

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (6/17/2021) - The Board of Regents at the University of Michigan has voted to expand a program offering free tuition to low-income undergraduates.

Students at the schools Flint and Dearborn campuses are now eligible for the ‘Go Blue Guarantee.’

The board voted for the expansion on Thursday.

It comes hours after protests and rallies called for greater equity between the school’s three campuses.

Students whose family income is less than $65,000 are eligible for free tuition. However, there is an extra requirement for the Dearborn and Flint campuses.

Those students must have a high school GPA over 3.5 to earn the scholarship. The students at the Ann Arbor campus do not have the same stipulation.

The University’s Tri-Campus Student Government issued a statement praising the move, but calling for the removal of that GPA requirement.

Also, the school will freeze undergraduate tuition this upcoming school year at the Flint campus.

