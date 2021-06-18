“We’re ready 24/7:” fire danger in very high to extreme territory across mid-Michigan, DNR ready to respond

HARRISON, Mich. (WJRT) (6/17/2021)--Enhanced fire danger appears to be sticking around for now...

Parts of the ABC12 viewing area were under a red flag warning Thursday, meaning the temperatures, the low humidity and strong winds could combine to fuel an even higher level of risk. That red flag warning expired around 8:00 Thursday evening, but the fire danger remained very high to extreme across much of the ABC12 viewing area.

The DNR rolled-out the heavy equipment in Harrison Thursday with Fire Supervisor Steve Schummer behind the wheel. Dry conditions had his crew on standby.

“We’re ready 24/7 with the drought conditions the state’s been experiencing,” Schummer related.

Big fires require big fire extinguishers… and they don’t come much bigger than the amphibious, tank-treaded Marsh Master.

“The Marsh Master, that’s used in marsh areas,” Schummer explained. “That bulldozer can go through the woods, along with these engines… they’re armored up so they’re made to go through the woods and fight these wildfires.”

At its facility in Harrison, the DNR boasts a wide range of equipment and vehicles to do the job. Of particular concern in the weeks ahead, Schummer said, stands of jack pine—aptly named a fire species – with a hot, fast burn difficult to bring to bear.

In just hours, April’s Brittle Fire scorched nearly six-thousand acres of Iosco County wilderness. Two more major fires rattled nerves just north of the ABC12 viewing area about a month later.

“People need to be vigilant, be careful out there,” Schummer urged.

Nothing significant here just yet, Schummer said, but in this business, never say never. He’s keeping those tools of the trade mobile to move in at a moment’s notice.

“Fourth of July is going to be in the near future,” he explained. “With the influx of people, they just need to use extra caution when they’re here.”

Schummer advised anyone considering burning to first consult the DNR’s website.

